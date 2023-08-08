GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

A BRITISH man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman – also British – at a hotel in Mallorca.

The arrest happened last Thursday but details of the incident only came to light on Tuesday.

According to the local Ultima Hora newspaper, a woman ran for help to the reception area of the unnamed hotel in the centre of the Magaluf resort.

She claimed to staff that a stranger had approached her from behind and put his hands in her trousers and groped her.

Hotel employees called the Calvia Policia Local who arrived and detained the British man for alleged sexual assault, with the matter now in the hands of the Guardia Civil to investigate further.

No details have been disclosed over whether the suspect has made a court appearance or whether the victim is still on holiday on the island.

It’s the latest in a series of alleged sexual assaults involving UK holidaymakers in Magaluf.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, a British man was arrested in May at Palma airport after allegedly raping his son’s female friend.

In July, another British national was detained at the airport after being accused of raping his girlfriend at their hotel at the Torrenova urbanisation in Magaluf.

Also last month, a third airport swoop saw two Irish men arrested over the rape of a British woman at a hotel.

