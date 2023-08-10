3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrox with garage - € 337,000

Torrox, Málaga 3 beds 0 baths € 337,000

The new-build development in Malaga is a development composed of 111 two, three and four-bedroom homes with large terraces, parking spaces and storage rooms, located on the beachfront of Duna de Carraca beach. This development has access control to the complex, saltwater infinity pool, outdoor gym and Social-Gourmet Room. Homes with excellent distribution and modern design with top quality finishes, fitted and equipped kitchen. They have a full ducted air conditioning system in the living room and bedrooms, indoor and outdoor equipment via aerothermal system and clean technology. There is… See full property details