Almost the entirety of Spain is under an extreme risk of forest fires this week as the third heat wave of the summer sends temperatures into the mid 40s.

The country’s official forecaster AEMET has sounded the alarm due to the dry and humid conditions affecting much of the peninsula, as well as moderate winds which can help carry flames further.

From today, the most at risk regions, which are on a ‘red’ fire alert, are the majority of the inland areas and parts of the coast of Valencia.

The red warning will spread to the coast of Andalucia, Asturias, Cantabria and Cataluñya on Friday.

These warnings will remain in place over the weekend.

It comes as forest fires are currently raging in Portugal, with some 1,400 people having to evacuate the southern town of Odemira on Monday night.

At least nine firefighters have been injured tackling the fires in the country, after it recorded the hottest day of the year so far in Santarem, where the mercury reached 46.4C on Monday.

The blaze near Odemira was sparked on Saturday but was carried by strong winds into the interior of the Algarve, a popular holiday destination for Brits and other European tourists.

Odemira mayor Helder Guerreiro branded the situation ‘critical, difficult and complex.’

Portugal has seen 6,700 hectares destroyed by the fires so far, while 19 villages, five tourist accommodations, including a camp site, have had to be evacuated.

Spanish authorities have issued advice on how to avoid fires, warning people against throwing cigarettes into shrubbery.

The General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies also warned against throwing away glass, as it can have a magnifying effect on the sun’s rays and spark a blaze.

It is against the law to light fires and bonfires in mountains and nearby lands.