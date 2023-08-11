A FUGITIVE Rapist sentenced to 17 years of prison in 2016 has been found in Cordoba.

The man had been hiding since he was convicted for holding a Cordoba woman against her will and sexually assaulting her on various occasions.

Last July 23, seven years after he was sentenced, a group of police officers spotted him in the streets of Cordoba around midnight.

After confirming his identity, agents proceeded to arrest the fugitive, who has now been sent to prison, where he will at last serve his prison sentence.