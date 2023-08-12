3 bedroom Villa for sale in Polop with pool garage - € 319,000

Polop, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 319,000

One-storey villa in Polop, located in a residential area where there are many independent villas. It is located a few minutes walk from the town center, so it is close to all kinds of services: pharmacy, restaurants, supermarkets… This house has a solid structure and was last renovated around the year 2000. It has 3 bedrooms, fitted wardrobes and a complete bathroom, as well as a large independent kitchen with access to the outside and a large living-dining room. The plot is about 450m2, with a private pool and a summer kitchen area with a complete toilet and gallery, it also has an… See full property details