GERMAN classical and crossover violinist and recording artist, David Garrett, renowned for his captivating performances that have enthralled audiences worldwide, is set to grace the stage at the Marbella Arena on August 15.

Following the resounding success of his ‘Alive-my Soundtrack’ tour in 2022, featuring an impressive 32 concerts across 11 countries, David Garrett embarks on a new chapter with his latest masterpiece, ICONIC.

Released by Deutsche Grammophon on November 4, 2022, ICONIC represents a fresh exploration of classical music.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

The album pays homage to legendary violinists whose enchanting melodies deeply resonated with David Garrett during his formative years.

With compositions by luminaries such as Bach, Dvorak, Gluck, Kreisler, Mendelssohn, and Schumann, the pieces have been thoughtfully reimagined for violin and guitar.

The upcoming concert at Marbella Arena will witness this program presented as a trio, with Dutch musician Franck van der Heijden on guitar and Rogier van Wegberg on bass.

With his prodigious talents, electrifying stage presence, and seamless fusion of diverse musical genres, David Garrett’s performance at Marbella Arena promises an unforgettable evening.

READ MORE: