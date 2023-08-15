SUNSEEKERS at a resort in southern Spain have been warned their umbrellas, towels and other belongings used to reserve a spot on the beach this summer will be removed.

From this week, the shores of Almuñecar, an area on the coast of Granada popular with British expats, will be monitored by a series of inspections.

Since yesterday, workers from the City Council have been placing warning stickers on parasols and other items left on the sand as a way to reserve a space.

From tomorrow, such items will be removed if left for a considerable amount of time.

Head of the City Council’s beaches department, Lucia Gonzalez, said: “Now we have decided to apply drastic measures to put an end to the habitual practice of vacationers putting up the parasol first thing in the morning and leaving it alone all morning, or abandoning it at noon to go and eat before re-appearing at 6pm.”

She added that for two days, “at first we are warning and marking with a sticker to remind people of the rules” about “parasols and belongings abandoned on the beaches or without owners who are occupying or using it”, adding that “they will be removed by the employees”.

Ms Gonzalez said the beaches should ‘accommodate everyone’ and that ‘abusive’ hogging of space ‘should not and cannot be condoned.’