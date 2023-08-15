THE perplexing disappearance of a British man in Lanzarote back in March has prompted an ongoing police investigation to track down an individual he was last seen talking to.

British national Gary James Watson, 53, was spotted walking along Avenida Las Playas and Avenida Italia in Puerto del Carmen, Tías (Las Palmas) with an unknown individual on March 17th in the Canary Islands.

Police are looking to speak with this person as their information could potentially hold crucial clues for the ongoing investigation.

British national Gary James Watson, 53, vanished in Lanzarote on March 17, 2023

The unknown individual is described as a man aged around 60 or 70, of sturdy build, with grey hair, wearing a light brown sport jacket, white shirt, and dark trousers.

Watson was wearing a green, white-striped Celtic football club shirt, white shorts and white trainers.

He is 160cm (5 ft 2) tall with a slim build, with short black and grey hair and walks with a slight limp.

The Guardia Civil urges individuals who may possess any information or clues regarding the identity of this person to get in touch with the Persons and Homicide Team of the Guardia Civil in Las Palmas.

— Benemérita Las Palmas (@GC_LasPalmas) March 28, 2023

They can reach out through the following phone numbers: 928.32.04.00 extensions 1617063 and 1617061.

Alternatively, correspondence can be directed to gc-cmd-palmasgrancanaria-pjpersonas@guardiacivil.org.

