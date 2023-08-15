THE latest findings presented by Forex Suggest delves into the global property market to discover the countries dominating with the number of properties payable by crypto and also the average cost of said properties.

Spain is leading in this area, with 289 properties available to purchase with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

It is followed by Thailand and Portugal with 227 and 130, respectively.

Source: Forex Suggest

Research found that the average price in Bitcoin of these buildings was 75.33 – around €2 million.

This figure makes Spain the sixth-most expensive country in the world.

One of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe is Spain’s tourist hotspots, where the majority of these properties are located.

Villas in and around Alicante and Marbella are the easiest to come by, as are those in the city of Barcelona.

Source: Forex Suggest

While there are many advantages to using cryptocurrencies over fiat currencies, it is important to note that they are still a fairly new addition to the market and are only being used in small amounts, leading to some difficulties.

Although you can avoid additional payments such as a transfer fee, Bitcoin is not very stable as the prices change throughout the day with potentially huge variations in value.

Additionally, the near-instantaneous payments are phenomenal if you can find a compatible mortgage provider, as they are few and far between.

