WORK on the long-awaited new municipal park for Torrevieja’s La Siesta area should be finished by October.

The area covers 44,000 m2 and has cost €4.1 million to develop as it stretches between Calles Henri Matisse, Ravel and Guridi.

The new park is divided into different sections with large sports courts for football, petanque, hockey, padel tennis, basketball, and futsal in addition to climbing areas.

NEW SPORTS COURTS

A big pump track has also been set up for skateboarders and BMX cyclists.

There are green areas to walk through along with picnic zones, a large amphitheatre for live entertainment, and playgrounds for children.

KIDS ZONE

Dogs are also being catered for with an agility park that has separate areas for large and small canines.

DOG PARK

Visiting the site, Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon said: “This park has been wanted for years by La Siesta and San Luis residents and will be the most comprehensive of its kind in the city.”

A park should have been built by the urbanisation developer in the late 1980’s but nothing happened with Torrevieja council at the time also snubbing demands for the facility.

An attempt to get things started in 2015 came to nothing when plans to use unemployed workers to improve the site were abandoned shortly after they started.

That was due to a legal row over contractual discrepancies over the ordering of €200,000 of materials by Torrevieja council shortly before Dolon was ousted from power in that year’s municipal elections.

That issue is still the subject of a judicial investigation pending a possible trial.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

READ MORE: