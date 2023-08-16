BENIDORM’S high tourist bookings are indicative of a busy summer season, but another positive sign is the number of motorists using local roads which is up on pre-Covid pandemic figures.

Latest statistics from the Department of Mobility have logged the number of vehicles entering Benidorm during July as 15% higher than in July 2019.

It augurs well for the city’s tourist sector with the first half of August recording a 6% rise of road users compared to four years earlier.

Regional tourism minister, Nuria Montes, predicted last week that the Benidorm high season could be the most successful-ever in terms of visitor numbers.

Benidorm’s mobility councillor, Francis Muñoz, said: “It is very clear that the city has recovered very well and that the pre-pandemic figures have already been exceeded, which speaks a lot about Benidorm’s tourist sector and the way it attracts visitors.”

Muñoz also highlighted that despite busier roads, ‘there have been no major traffic problems.’

“Mobility on the large avenues as well as entry and exit points to Benidorm have worked thanks to measures set up over recent years,” he added.

Another measure for how well tourism is doing are airport passenger numbers, with Alicante-Elche airport recording 1.71 million travellers in July- just marginally down on the 1.72 million record in 2019.

