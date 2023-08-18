FOLLOWING an international design competition, Madrid-based firm Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos was chosen by the Dallas Museum of Art in Texas to redesign its campus.

Six finalists from around the world were selected in April, including companies from London, New York, and Los Angeles.

Commenting on their proposed concept, the firm described it as a “reflection of the original building, transforming the relationship between art, landscape, and community into a balance of memory and innovation”.

Despite being recognised previously within international circles, this will be the firm’s first building in the US. This will be a significant design for them, as it will solidify their reputation in the country.

Notable international works from the firm include the Moritzburg Museum in Germany and the Cité du Theatre in Paris.

Speaking on the institution, Agustin Arteaga, the Dallas Museum of Art’s director, said it is “moving closer to the day when we can unveil a reimagined building, a new identity, and, potentially, the most significant collection of contemporary art of any encyclopedic museum”.

The art museum is one of the largest in the US and was established in 1903. It contains 26,000 works spanning over 5,000 years of history.

