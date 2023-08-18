THE TERRA NATURA wildlife parks in Benidorm and Murcia have boosted profits last year to surpass 2019 figures after dips caused by the Covid pandemic.

The parks owned by Murcia’s Grupo Fuertes in a joint venture with La Generala raised last year’s turnover by 51% from €7.26 million in 2021 to €11.1 million.

The figures easily surpass 2019’s returns when the parks had a turnover of €9.9 million.

In terms of profitability, the operation made €1.8 million last year, compared to €700,000 the previous year- following losses incurred in 2020 when the two parks were closed for months due to the pandemic.

The 2022 profit total beats the €1.67 million made in 2019.

The improved figures come in spite of increasing the workforce from 31 in 2021 to 54 people last year.

A management report says the company forecasts that turnover will continue to grow as indications are ‘positive’.

Terra Natura opened in Benidorm in 2005 and two years later in Murcia, offering a different concept compared to traditional zoos.

Animals live in natural habitats with freedom of movement as visitors enjoy a safari-style experience.

In recent years, the company has diversified by offering cabin accommodation at Benidorm in association with the Magic Costa Blanca hotel chain.

In 2018, it bought the land where the Benidorm park was set up after renting it for 13 years.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es