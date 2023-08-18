TWO fugitives wanted by the British and Irish justice have been arrested on the Costa del Sol.

A 47-year-old English fugitive known as P.M.C and 43-year-old Irishman identified under the initials D.K.M.C have been arrested in Fuengirola and Marbella respectively, Spanish Guardia Civil has confirmed to the Olive Press.

“I can reveal that the nationalities of the arrested men are Irish and English,” a Guardia Civil source told the Olive Press.

The Irishman had been sought by Irish justice for years for trafficking minors, police explained.

He was hiding in a flat in Fuengirola and officers arrested him when he was leaving the property.

While the Brit, who had been issued an international arrest warrant, is accused of tax fraud and money laundering.

He has defrauded the UK of more than £4.5 million and was believed to be hiding in Spain after fleeing Portugal.

He was arrested in the city of Marbella after an intense police search.

Both criminals are now behind bars as a judge has decided they are to be remanded in prison.

