MALAGA is bracing for another sizzling day as Spain’s Met Office, AEMET, issues a fresh weather alert for high temperatures in the province.

The alert, marked as yellow and indicates a ‘risk’, will be in effect from 1pm to 9pm, with temperatures expected to soar beyond 36ºC in the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce regions.

In Antequera, the expected maximum is 37ºC, 36ºC in the capital of Malaga, and 35ºC in Ronda and Velez-Malaga.

Meanwhile, in Marbella, where milder temperatures are usually the norm, highs of 34ºC are forecast for today.

Saturday will become even hotter, with a possibility of the return of ‘terral’ winds to the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley heightening the sweltering conditions and seeing the yellow alert activated once again, with highs of 38ºC expected on the coast and temperatures of up to 40ºC degrees forecast in the interior of the Guadalhorce.

Sunday is expected to bring a slight respite, as a temperature drop of up to eight-degrees is expected in some coastal areas.

Meanwhile inland areas will continue to endure elevated temperatures, with Ronda and Antequera poised for maximums of 36ºC.

