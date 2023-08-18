THE ongoing wildfire in Tenerife, which ignited in the island’s mountainous terrain last Tuesday, continues to wreak havoc.

Not only has it compelled the confinement or evacuation of approximately 7,600 residents, but it has also prompted the movement of animals to safer grounds.

The blaze has necessitated the evacuation of over 200 dogs from an animal shelter, the relocation of 230 goats from four livestock farms, and the transfer of around a thousand hens, alongside other livestock, due to the fire’s relentless advance.

To manage the impact on animals, the Tenerife Island Council’s Animal Welfare Department has been collaborating with affected livestock sectors and animal shelters to facilitate the evacuation and repositioning of affected farms and zoological facilities.

To address the immediate needs of displaced animals, a 24-hour shelter service has been established at the Tierra Blanca Animal Protection Center.

Additionally, more than 200 dogs from the El Ravelo shelter in El Sauzal, managed by ADEPAC, have been evacuated and temporarily housed at the El Ravelo sports centre.

Furthermore, 230 goats from four livestock farms have been safely relocated to various locations, while about 1,000 hens from the La Orotava region have been placed in private shelters.

The facilities of the Insular Slaughterhouse have also been extended for caprine, ovine, and porcine livestock.

Additionally, private livestock owners have come forward with spaces to host animals if needed, including the Horse Riding Federation.

The out-of-control blaze, described as the most severe wildfire on the island in at least four decades, has already consumed a vast expanse of 2,600 hectares (6,425 acres) of land, as authorities struggle to contain the inferno.

