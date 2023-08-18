AFTER winning an art competition three Brits will have their work shown at the first ever Moclin Arte art festival in Granada.

Jayne Stansfield, MA in Fine Art student at Norwich University of the Arts, won first place in the competition and plans to create a sculpture and mural depicting birds taking flight for the festival.

Second place went to Tom Glendinning who has lived in Pontevedra for the past eight years but is looking forward to leaving his mark on the south of Spain.

Tom told The Olive Press: “I loved the sound of the brief; ‘happiness’. Although simple sounding at first I saw it as a challenge as visualising happiness could have lead to many cliché ideas.”

Tom´s design for his mural

He explained his mural was inspired by the topography of the area and uses the contours around Moclin which he finds “wiggly and intresting”.

He said: “My work involves mixing colours to express different emotions, but pure happiness is not an easy one to express without overdoing it ”

Caroline Hewitt, originally from Scotland but lives in the village, came third and will be painting a mural of olive trees on the side of a local doctors surgery.

The festival starts September 17 for three weeks leading up to the Fiestas en Honor del Santísimo Cristo del Paño, one of the largest religious festivals in spain.

On October 5 each year around 15,000 people visit Moclin to celebrate and this year the art festival will add to their experience.

Over 120 pieces of work will be displayed from 15 international artists as well as workshops and concerts with the aim of promoting sustainable and cultural tourism in the area.

