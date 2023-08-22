UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey has met Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia in Gibraltar to speak about the military importance the Rock has in the UK.

The meeting reaffirmed the relevancy of Gibraltar to the UK military and was used by Picardo to stress the commitment of the Government and the people of Gibraltar to the armed forces.

“Gibraltar is often used by Royal Navy vessels, Royal Air Force planes as well as other defence units for military training,” Heappey said.

The recent disruption at Gibraltar Airport was discussed in the context of the services contracted by the MoD at the airport.

Meanwhile, treaty negotiations with the European Union were also raised and the Minister was briefed on the plans for a No Negotiated Outcome.

“James Heappey is a good friend of Gibraltar who will always be welcome here. The visit reflects the positive state of relations between the Gibraltar and UK Governments, and with the Ministry of Defence in particular,” Picardo said.

Read more: