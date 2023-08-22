THE Ministry of Transport is coming together with the Ayuntamiento de La Linea to celebrate European Mobility Week this month.

For the first time, Gibraltarian cyclists will join the bicycle ‘march’ which follows a 16-kilometre route across the city.

The ‘march’ is free to take part in and will take place from September 16–22.

Promoting healthy lifestyle changes, good neighbourly relations, and raising awareness of sustainable transport for the inhabitants of both cities is the aim of the collaboration.

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Paul Balban, said, “I’m pleased that Gibraltarian cyclists will be participating in this important event.

As neighbouring cities, it is important that we acknowledge that transport is an essential part of daily life and that the potential benefits of sustainable, healthier alternatives know no bounds.”

For more information and to register, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/5acpz2z8

