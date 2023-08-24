RAGING Mallorca residents are complaining about tourists swimming and defecating in two of the island’s drinking water reservoirs.

A local that works near the Cuber and Gorg Blau reservoirs, in Palma, took pictures of tourists swimming in their waters.

“It is forbidden to access the reservoirs for recreational purposes as the water is used for human consumption,” a spokesperson from Palma’s public water company Emaya said.

And the worst part is that bathers also defecate near the water, the local worker claimed to Cronica Balear.

“They’re pigs. The worst part is that nobody cares about this situation and no measures are taken. Near the shore, there are also cans and plastic bottles that will reach the water when it rains,” he said.

The angry resident added: “A few days ago, there were people with inflatable mats. They do as they please. They even take dogs, umbrellas and go fishing.”

The local also complained about authorities not taking any actions to tackle the issue.

He insists that he has contacted Guardia Civil, Local Police and Emaya but that they all say it’s not their responsibility.

However, a number of social media users claim it is not just tourists, but also locals who swim in the reservoirs.

Some others even think it is okay to swim in the area, stating that the weather is ‘very hot’ and people need to ‘cool down.’

Read more: