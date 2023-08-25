A TOTAL of 12 women have died at the hands of their partners or ex partners in Andalucia this year.

The worrying figures have surpassed the number of deaths for gender-based violence in the region in all of 2022, when 11 women lost their lives.

The numbers have been updated after a case regarding a woman in Granada’s Motril, who was initially thought to have died in a car accident, has been confirmed as domestic violence.

According to news agency Europa Press, the woman was initially thought to have died in a traffic accident in the metropolitan area of Granada.

Just 12 hours later, her husband, a 41-year-old civil guard, took his own life in the family’s apartment in Motril.

Investigators had been working from the start on the hypothesis that the accident was an attempt to cover up a homicide, on the basis that the woman’s body temperature was incompatible with the timing of the incident as well as the accident itself not apparently serious enough to have cost her her life.

“It’s terrible, I condemn this horrible crime and offer my deepest condolences to her family,” Junta’s Equality Councillor Loles Lopez said.

In Spain, a total of 37 women have been killed by their partners or former partners in 2023.

Anyone who is suffering or at risk of domestic violence in Spain can call the government’s 016 telephone line, email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es, or WhatsApp via the cellphone number +34 600 000 016.

