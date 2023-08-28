FEARS are growing for a father and son who disappeared while sailing in the sea off Malloca during a storm on Sunday.

The German pair, aged 50 and 19, left Cala Galdana at around 6am, and were heading for Cala d’Or in the south of the island.

However at around 6pm, rescue service Salvamento Maritimo received an alert from a relative of the two crew members, saying they had lost contact with them at 10am.

Ayer, 18.30h: Informante comunica que no puede contactar con el velero MAKAN ANGIN (dos tripulantes alemanes) desde las 10:00h de ayer. Habían salido desde Cala Galdana y tenían como destino Cala d´Or. Movilizado dispositivo de búsqueda marítimo y aéreo por el Canal de Menorca pic.twitter.com/K6MGxiNvX0 — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) August 28, 2023

Salvamar launched its ‘Mimosa’ vessel as the desperate search for the man and teenager began, reports Ultima Hora.

The pair had been travelling in a sailboat measuring nine metres long and with a white hull.

Mimosa was mobilised again on Monday morning and was joined by its sister search vessel ‘Markab’.

A helimer 220 aircraft has also been roped into the search.