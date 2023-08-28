Studio for sale in Elviria with pool - € 205,000

Middle Floor Studio, Elviria, Costa del Sol. Built 44 m², Terrace 8 m². Setting : Suburban, Commercial Area, Beachside, Close To Golf, Close To Shops, Close To Sea, Urbanisation, Front Line Beach Complex. Orientation : East. Condition : Good. Pool : Communal. Climate Control : Air Conditioning, Hot A/C, Cold A/C. Views : Urban. Features : Lift, Fitted Wardrobes, Near Transport, Private Terrace, WiFi, Marble Flooring, Double Glazing, Fiber Optic. Furniture : Optional. Kitchen : Fully Fitted. Garden : Communal. Security : Gated Complex. Parking : Street, Communal. Utilities : Electricity,… See full property details