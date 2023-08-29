A PAEDO who allegedly filmed dozens of naked kids at a beach on the Costa del Sol has been arrested after being caught in the act.

Police spotted the 45-year-old perv when he was running away from a group of people who had discovered him filming children at a beach in Estepona.

He had allegedly been filming kids in the beach showers when they were being undressed by their parents to wash them.

Officers seized his phone and discovered over 50 videos showing footage of naked children at the beach.

Agents then conducted a search in the hotel room where the accused was staying, seizing a laptop and a number of memory cards.

He was arrested and will be remanded in prison until a trial takes place.

