3 bedroom Villa for sale in Villamartin with pool - € 355,000

Villamartin, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 355,000

This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom detached villa with private pool is located in the ever popular Villamartin, a short walk from shops, bars, restaurants and a large supermarket. The beautiful Blue Flag beaches are only a five minute drive away. This fully furnished key ready luxury villa is built to the highest standard and includes a private pool, rooftop solarium, modern kitchen with integrated appliances, vented hot/cold air conditioning and LED lighting. This luxurious one level villa is consists of a spacious lounge/diner with patio doors leading out into the garden with swimming… See full property details