Villamartin, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 355,000

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Villamartin with pool - € 355,000

This brand new 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom detached villa with private pool is located in the ever popular Villamartin, a short walk from shops, bars, restaurants and a large supermarket. The beautiful Blue Flag beaches are only a five minute drive away. This fully furnished key ready luxury villa is built to the highest standard and includes a private pool, rooftop solarium, modern kitchen with integrated appliances, vented hot/cold air conditioning and LED lighting. This luxurious one level villa is consists of a spacious lounge/diner with patio doors leading out into the garden with swimming… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.