A STORM is brewing above Spain this weekend after a summer of multiple heatwaves and record temperatures.

An area of isolated depression, known as DANA, is set to bring rain, storms, strong winds and hail across much of the country from tomorrow.

In Andalucia, Almeria will have a yellow alert in place for heavy rainfall from around 6pm on Saturday.

The warning will then extend to the Costa Tropical in Granada and the Alpujarras on Sunday, with up to 25 litres of rainfall per hour forecast.

Malaga province, including Marbella and parts of the coast, can expect rainfall from tomorrow up until Monday.

Temperatures will not exceed 25C, a stark difference from the 30C-plus seen in recent days.

There are currently no weather warnings in place for Malaga province, however, meaning it will escape the worst of the deluge.

Showers across the whole of Andalucia will be accompanied by storms and hail that could be locally strong, according to weather agency AEMET.