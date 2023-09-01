THIS is believed to be the moment two missing paddle surfers headed out to sea in Malaga before seemingly vanishing into thin air.

In a video shared online, two men can be seen sharing a board as they embark on what they thought would be an enjoyable sunset surfing session last Sunday.

But Maxi Ludvik, 29, and Emmanuel Soria, 34, have not been seen since they set off from Misericordia beach in Malaga city on that fateful afternoon.

The anguished families are convinced that the clip which surfaced last night is indeed of the two young men.

Missing paddle boarders Maxi and Emmanuel

It comes as the desperate search entered its fifth day on Friday.

Rescuers today widened their search to Marbella and Torrox as well as 12 miles out to sea.

The search team consists of the Tarifa Rescue Centre, Maritime Rescue, the Guardia Civil, Red Cross and a Helimer helicopter.

Since Monday, rescuers have scoured the sea for 15 hours per day, covering more than 7,000sqkm.

The paddle surf believed to have been shared by the young men was discovered at around 6.43pm on Monday.

It was found by a sailboat some 15 miles southeast of Malaga.