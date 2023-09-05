SPAIN’S women’s World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked by the Spanish FA- the RFEF.

The news came on Tuesday, just over a fortnight after Spain lifted the World Cup in Sydney.

Since then the story has all been about the suspended RFEF president Luis Rubiales and the ‘kissing row’ involving Jenni Hermoso.

Vilda applauded a defiant speech by Rubiales saying he would not resign but it took him until the next day to say that he was wrong to show his support.

Acting RFEF president Pedro Rocha told Vilda of his dismissal at a Tuesday morning meeting at federation headquarters.

All of Spain’s top female players have said they will not play for the country again if Rubiales is not permanently removed.

Vilda’s coaching team resigned in solidarity with the women, but he stayed coming over as somewhat out of touch with what was going on around him.

42-year-old Vilda had eight years in charge of the team and was even offered a four-year contract(€500,000 per annum) renewal by Luis Rubiales at that controversial RFEF assembly on August 25.

The run up to the World Cup was fraught with key players going on strike and saying that would not play under Vilda due to his ‘methods’.

Earlier on Tuesday, the RFEF apologised for the ‘enormous damage done’ in the wake of the kiss, saying Rubiales’ actions do not reflect the federation and that they are ’embarrassed by his actions.

In a statement, they also said changes would be made at the top of the organisation, which presumably has led to Vilda’s departure.

