AFTER an incredible podium for Carlos Sainz at the Italian Grand Prix, the Spaniard fell victim to a robbery outside his hotel in Milan.

His Richard Mille watch, worth at least €300,000, was snatched from his wrist just hours after his outstanding performance in Monza.

As the assailants ran off, Sainz and his team rushed after them and retrieved the timepiece.

Witnessing the driver speed off, some close-by fans joined the pursuit.

Thankfully, a nearby Milan patrol car arrived and arrested them, taking the criminals to the police headquarters.

September 3, 2023, Monza, Lombardia, Italy: Scuderia Ferrari’s Spanish driver Carlos Sainz attends a drivers parade prior to the Italian F1 Grand Prix race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. (Credit Image: © Andreja Cencic/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

This comes after fellow F1 driver Lando Norris was burgled in Marbella earlier this year.

After the attack, Sainz posted a heartfelt message to his fans who helped in the ordeal as well as the authorities.

?? As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano.

The most important thing is that we are all OK and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote.



Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their… — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) September 4, 2023

