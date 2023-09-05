A WOMAN, 85, is recovering in a retirement home after she lived in squalor in a Denia property with her granddaughter who took nearly €40,000 from her bank account in three months.

The Policia Nacional have arrested a man and a woman on charges of abandoning a disabled person who required special attention and for misappropriation.

Denia social services said that the elderly woman needed permanent care as she could barely move and was cognitively impaired.

Her granddaughter was meant to look after her, and social services paid regular visits to check on the occupant’s health and to provide cleaning assistance.

The granddaughter though started to show less of an interest and missed scheduled appointments and even prevented access to the house.

Warnings from the health department about the lack of hygiene in the property were issued with a fridge not working- resulting in a strong stench of rotting food.

Police intervened several times and discovered rubbish bags, food remains, and animal faeces all over the home.

The Policia Nacional were then made aware that the granddaughter and her boyfriend withdrew almost €40,000 from the woman’s bank account in three months.

Officers moved in and took the lady to a care home while arresting the man and woman.

The elderly woman is recovering from significant malnutrition and lack of hygiene after authorities believed she was neglected for a long period of time.

