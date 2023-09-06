TORREMOLINOS is set to welcome the first Costa del Sol Tattoo event this coming September 15-17.

The event will be held at the Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Auditorium and aims to unit over 100 national and international tattoo artists.

The inaugural event is driven by a charitable mission, with a significant portion of its proceeds earmarked for the benefit of Asamma, the Association of Women Operated on for Breast Cancer.

Additionally, a heartwarming initiative is in place, offering free aureola tattoos to women who have undergone mastectomies.

The program will also include informative talks, workshops and concerts.

The event is a joint effort between the Malaga Provincial Council (La Diputacion de Malaga) and the Torremolinos City Council.

During the event, in addition to breast cancer reconstruction tattoos, there will be stands and talks featuring specialists like Cristina Varela, who specialises in Breast Pathology and performs reconstructions using nipple implants and areola tattoos.

Lorena María Soria, an onco-psychologist at Asamma, will offer counselling on the psychological impact of breast cancer.

Mariló Fernández, known for aesthetic reconstruction tattoos for breast cancer survivors and the Untap Project supporting breast cancer patients, as well as Hugo González Valenzuela, an expert in Facial and Body Aesthetic Medicine for oncology patients, will also be part of the event.

In addition to the charity focus, the convention’s diverse offerings include tattoo styles ranging from Old School to Realistic, Neotraditional, and Blackwork, with live sessions by the artists.

There will also be contests, raffles, exhibitions, conferences, and workshops catering to all levels in the tattoo world. Each day will feature a full schedule of activities.

Attendees can enjoy performances such as ‘The Vintage Experience,’ a retro performance by local artists, Freestyle Dance battles, and live ‘graffiti’ artistry on a bus by urban artists.

Costa del Sol Tattoo Convention is a collaborative effort by Tattoo Stone and the organisers of the Jerez Tattoo Convention, which will mark its anniversary next year.

Tickets are available at the Auditorium Torremolinos box office, and updates can be found on the event’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

