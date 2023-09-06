AS SEPTEMBER marks the onset of autumn, the Port of Malaga is gearing up for a busy cruise season.

The spring season, which occurred in April and May, saw strong cruise ship traffic, and September looks to continue this trend with even higher numbers.

The Malaga Port Authority website has revealed that this September will host 33 cruise ship visits from 28 different vessels, representing 21 cruise companies—an increase in numbers compared to last year.

Breaking down these visits, September will see 13 days with one cruise ship arrival each day, four days with two visits on the same day, and three days hosting four cruise ships simultaneously. There will also be ten days without any cruise ship docked.

Cruise ships docked at Malaga port.

Two cruise lines stand out for their frequent visits to Malaga this month. MSC Cruises plans to bring its MSC Orchestra ship to the port three times, solidifying its position as the most active company in Malaga this year.

Additionally, Viking Cruises, a regular visitor to Malaga since 2016, will also make three dockings with three different ships.

Furthermore, September will introduce three cruise ships making their maiden calls in Malaga. The Seabourn Pursuit, on a transatlantic journey from Barcelona to Miami, will debut in Malaga on September 13. Shortly after, the Viking Neptune will make its first-ever visit to Malaga, followed by the Silver Nova on September 22 and 23, including an overnight stay.

September is expected to be a bustling month for cruise ship activity, setting the stage for an even busier October with 41 scheduled cruise ship visits.

