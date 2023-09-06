DESPITE an exceptionally challenging summer marked by soaring temperatures and the and the effects of prolonged drought on vegetation, Andalucia has seen a drop in wildfires so far this year, marking the lowest activity in recent years.

Compared to the last decade, there has been an 8% decrease in firefighting interventions, with 538 recorded as of August 31, as opposed to an average of 581 in the previous decade.

Out of these actions, 434 were categorised as small fires, impacting less than one hectare of land, while the remaining 104 were considered forest fires, accounting for less than 20% of the total.

Firefighter tackling a wildfire.

The reduction in affected hectares is notable, totalling 1,438.51 hectares so far this year, well below the ten-year average, suggesting that the efforts of firefighting personnel and winter prevention measures have been effective.

Of the total area burnt, 836.04 hectares were shrubland, and the remaining 602.47 hectares were wooded areas, making up 41.88% of the total burned area.

Huelva stands out as the province most affected by forest fires, with 422.55 hectares burned, representing 29.39% of all the burned areas in Andalucia since January.

Together with Cadiz, which saw 291.13 hectares burn (20.24% of all in Andalucia), they account for almost half of all the areas affected by forest fires in Andalucia.

Almeria follows with 218.03 hectares burned (15.15%), Granada with 197 hectares (13.74%), and Sevilla with 194 hectares (13.52%).

Additionally, it’s worth noting the minimal impact of fires in Malaga, Cordoba, and Jaen, with 52, 47, and 15 hectares affected, respectively.

Plan INFOCA, the wildfire prevention and firefighting plan implemented in Andalucia remains on high alert in the region until October 15.

