57 BABY loggerhead sea turtles hatched on Sunday, September 3, in Alicante, despite the strong storm and torrential rain of the brutal DANA.

A hundred people participated voluntarily in the campaign and helped with the surveillance and dissemination of the animals.

At around 7 p.m., the eggs in the nest being guarded by volunteers hatched, with extreme weather conditions threatening their survival.

As soon as the eggs hatched, the team placed the newborn turtles in a safe place.

After the storm had subsided and the waves had decreased, they were released.

