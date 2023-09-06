TWO bodies have now been recovered in the waters off Mallorca, with tests due to be carried out to determine whether they belong to a German father and son who vanished while sailing on August 27.

The second cadaver was located on Tuesday floating in the sea off Cala Mendia, on the Manacor coast, Diario de Mallorca reported.

The body had initially been spotted at 8pm on Monday but poor weather conditions prevented it from being recovered.

A specialised Civil Guard team was eventually able to recover the corpse.

On Monday, the first body was found in the waters off Cala Falco, also in Manacor. The poor condition of the human remains meant that identification was impossible, meaning that DNA testing will be needed to determine the identity.

A 50-year-old German national and his son, aged 19, disappeared on August 27 while sailing a vessel named the Makan Angin between Menorca and Mallorca.

Weather conditions deteriorated after they set sail, sparking fears that the small sailboat may have sunk.

Read more: