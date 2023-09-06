2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pulpi with pool garage - € 229,000

Pulpí, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 229,000

This flat for sale is located in a charming place where the influence of the sun, nature and the sea are the centre of this beautiful village, prepared for its inhabitants. With a Mediterranean climate, in Almeria the mild temperatures are ideal 365 days a year to enjoy to the fullest, Mar de Pulpí Pueblo Mediterráneo, is a charming place to relax and enjoy thanks to all the activities that you can find. From its white houses you will enjoy breathtaking sea views, beautiful and chromatic gardens, swimming pools, jacuzzis, a quiet place where peace, silence, sport and the beach are your keys… See full property details