SPAIN’S disgraced FA chief Luis Rubiales has finally resigned from his post after weeks of pressure, and he chose to do it on British television speaking in English.

The announcement came during an interview with Piers Morgan, just two weeks after Rubiales had vehemently vowed he would not step down amid the controversy surrounding the Women’s World Cup medal ceremony.

In a brief and viral two-minute interview snippet released at 10:00pm on Sunday night, Rubiales unequivocally stated, ‘Yes, I will resign,’ in response to a question from Morgan.

He spoke of the enormous pressure he had been under and the harm it had been doing to his family and loved ones, especially his three daughters.

“I cannot continue,” he added.

Pressed on the final moment that pushed him to make the decision, Rubiales replied: “My daughters, I spoke with them and they know it’s not a question about me.

“They say to me, Luis you have to focus on your dignity and continue your life. If not probably you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love.”

Moments later, Rubiales took to his social media platforms to confirm his statement on Piers Morgan.

The kiss that ultimately undid Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales /Twitter

“Today, at 9:30 PM, I communicated to the Acting President, Mr. Pedro Rocha, my resignation from the position of President of the RFEF,” he announced.

“I have also informed him that I have done the same with my position at UEFA to allow for my vice presidency to be replaced.”

Rubiales addressed the swift suspension imposed by FIFA and the various ongoing proceedings against him, claiming it is ‘evident’ that he will not be able to return to his former position.

“Insisting on staying and clinging to it will not contribute to anything positive, neither for the Federation nor for Spanish football.

“Among other things, because there are powerful interests that will prevent my return,” he added ominously.

He also added that he was stepping down with Spain’s 2030 World Cup bid – in conjunction with Morocco and Portugal – in mind.

“I do not want Spanish football to be harmed by this disproportionate campaign, and, above all, I make this decision after ensuring that my departure will contribute to the stability that will allow Europe and Africa to remain united in the dream of 2030, which will bring the world’s biggest event to our country.”

The Spanish Football Federation issued a concise statement just over an hour later accepting his resignation and confirming the change in presidency.

