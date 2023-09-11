Shackleton International School is preparing to put its first intake of Year 9 students through the IGCSEs.

It is an exciting time for the school, which has been steadily expanding its facilities continuously to ensure it is ready to support pupils through their new academic challenges.

In fact, over the past few years Shackleton has grown significantly from an initial 110 students up to the age of 11 to 436 aged up to 14 for the 2023/2024 academic year.

27 nationalities participated in the school’s International Fair

As the number of pupils quadrupled, the school’s facilities have had to be extended too.

A second school building has been unveiled that is connected to the original facilities.

The extension includes more classrooms and multipurpose spaces that will be used for numerous activities,including new science labs, cooking classes, more sports areas, amongst other experiences.

A recording studio for the students to experiment with photography and videography as well as learning about light property uses in both disciplines is also part of the facilities available.

The new building includes laboratories and multi-purpose spaces



There is also the existing STEAM area for the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths as well as a radio room where they can learn how to record and edit podcasts.

Children will also be able to enjoy a delicious meal as a brand new kitchen is included in the recent extension.

Parents may also join for mealtimes – providing they pay a small charge and notify the school at least a day in advance.

The new dining hall

The quality and high standards set by the school have seen demand for places grow amongst the foreign community, with 56% of students now coming from expat families, and with 44% Spanish.

They are attracted not just by the high standards, but also by the ethos behind the school.

It was named in honour of the celebrated explorer, Ernest Shackleton, who with a combination of integrity, leadership and determination is viewed as a historical role model.

The school philosophy is about inspiring youngsters with confidence through encouraging creative thinking and talent; speaking modern languages besides Spanish, and using the latest teaching methods based on the British education system.

Shackleton continues to position itself as a reference school in the region, providing a quality education using the latest technology in education to create citizens who are critical thinkers, adaptable and ready to succeed in the changing world in which we live.

