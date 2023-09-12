A TOTAL of 16 women have been murdered by their partners or ex partners in Andalucia this year, which accounts for over one third of all domestic violence deaths in Spain.

The latest victim, aged 37, was found dead with several stab wounds in her flat in Granada after her partner took his own life by jumping from the window on Sunday.

She became the 16th victim in the region this year, which has recorded five more domestic violence deaths than in all of 2022.

A total of 44 women have been murdered by their partners or ex partners in the whole of Spain this year, with over 36% of these deaths having taken place in Andalucia.

A total of 16 women have lost their lives at the hands of their partners in the southern region this year. Photo: Junta

Anyone who is suffering or at risk of domestic violence in Spain can call the government’s 016 telephone line, email 016-online@igualdad.gob.es, or WhatsApp via the cellphone number +34 600 000 016.

Read more: