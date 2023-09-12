A MALE riot officer from Spain’s National Police force has filed a lawsuit after he was kissed on the mouth by a woman during the illegal referendum on independence held in Catalunya on October 1, 2017. In his complaint, the man claims that the kiss was non-consensual and argues that it could constitute a sexual offence.

The lawsuit, to which news agency Europa Press has had access, was filed on September 11 in a Barcelona court, and relates to the police’s efforts that day to stop the vote from going ahead.

The moment of the kiss, as caught by Al Jazeera news channel. YouTube

The National Police and Civil Guard were deployed across the northeastern Spanish region in a bid to comply with a judicial mandate to stop the referendum – which had been organised by pro-independence politicians and civil associations – from going ahead.

In the court documents, the claimant called the kiss ‘sudden and non-consensual’.

“My reaction, as well as one of disgust, was of restraint given the extreme violence,” the lawsuit reads, in reference to the clashes that day between members of the public and the authorities.

He went on to describe how he was first insulted by the woman, but when she realised there were cameras present, she grabbed him with two hands and planted the kiss.

In fact, the moment was broadcast live by Al Jazeera news channel and can still be found in a clip that is on YouTube (at minute 1, 30 seconds).

The officer provided this footage to the courts and has called for the woman to be identified.

He is also calling for a temporary restraining order to be put in place so that she cannot come within 1,000 metres of him, according to Europa Press.

The SUP police union has said that it will back the officer in his legal battle and has called on the public authorities to provide him with all of the tools and guarantees of the rule of law that he requires.

The lawsuit comes in the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding the now-ex-Football Federation chairman Luis Rubiales, who has finally quit from his role after the national High Court opened criminal proceedings against him for his unsolicited kiss of player Jenni Hermoso after the final of the Women’s World Cup on August 20.

