AN ELDERLY woman has died after she was hit on Friday by an electric scooter in Estepona, on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

The incident happened as she was crossing the road at a crosswalk.

Officers from the local police were soon on the scene, where they found the lady laid out on the tarmac.

She was initially treated by medical staff from the Hospital Vithas, before being transferred to the Hospital Costa del Sol.

Nothing could be done to save her, however, and she died from her injuries according to Spanish media reports.

Under Spanish law, electric scooters are not permitted on pavements, in pedestrian areas, motorways or tunnels in urban areas. They are also limited to a speed of 25km/h, according to the DGT traffic authority.

