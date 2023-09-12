ANDALUCIA is home to remarkable monuments, some of which rank among the most beautiful in Spain, Europe, and the world.

In TripAdvisor’s recent ranking of Europe’s top 15 tourist attractions, Andalucia has claimed three of the top five spots, solidifying its status as an essential European destination.

As per the world’s largest travel guidance platform, here are the top three tourist attractions in Andalucia:

Europe’s Top Attraction; Cordoba’s Mosque-Cathedral

The top spot belongs to Cordoba’s impressive Mosque-Cathedral (World Heritage Site since 1984), named for its unique architectural blend of Christian and Muslim worship spaces. Built in the 8th century during the Emirate of Cordoba, it was a significant global religious center.

It comprises a courtyard (sahn) and a prayer hall (haram). In 1236, Cordoba was captured by Christians, converting the mosque into a cathedral. Remarkably, the Muslim architecture remained intact, symbolizing unity between faiths.

Ranking as the world’s third-largest mosque, it covers 23,400 square meters, equal to three football fields.

By Nicolas Vollmer from Munich [Allemagne] – Colonnes de la Mezquita, Wikimedia Commons.

Following the second and third spots on the list, taken by the Basilica of St. Peter in Rome and the Miniatur Wunderland (a model railway museum in Hamburg), the fourth and fifth positions are held by the impressive Alhambra of Granada and the Alcazar of Sevilla.

The Alhambra (Granada)

The Alhambra is a collection of ancient palaces, gardens, and fortresses, created as a residence for the Emir and the court of the Nasrid kingdom, although it later became the residence of the kings of Castile and their representatives.

It was built in the 13th century and is one of the most visited monuments in all of Spain; its high demand requires tickets to be reserved and purchased well in advance. Guided tours start at €32.

Arabic palace Alhambra in Granada,Spain at twilight with Sierra Nevada mountains in background.

Royal Alcazar of Sevilla

Ranked as Europe’s fifth top attraction by TripAdvisor, the Royal Alcazar of Sevilla, known for its role as a Game of Thrones filming location (resulting in long entrance queues), is a palace complex spanning various historical periods, from the Middle Ages to the 16th century.

Its origin dates back to the 10th century during the Caliphate of Cordoba and features two main sections: the Patio de Banderas, a courtyard enclosed by arches and colonnades with a central fountain, and the Gothic palace, comprising a central courtyard and adjacent chambers.

Admission costs €13.50.

Real Alcázar De Sevilla, Sevilla.

