THE Royal Air Force band will play for two days in a row at two locations in Gibraltar free of charge at the end of September.

The band, that is based at RAF Northolt in West London regularly performs at major events including the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace and the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

It will play at St Michael’s Cave on September 29 at 7.30pm and the following day at Casemates Square in a static display for the general public.

The Air Force Board of the Defence Council organised the performances with the support of the Gibraltar Government.

Tickets to the St Michael’s Cave performance are free of charge and include shuttle service and event admission.

“These free to the public events reaffirm the historic bond between the UK Armed Forces and the people of Gibraltar,” its government said in a statement.

Local people and those up the Costa del Sol can buy tickets on buytickets.gi.

The Royal Air Force Band, often referred to as the RAF Band, is one of several military bands in the United Kingdom.

It plays a significant role in supporting the activities and morale of the Royal Air Force (RAF), the aerial warfare branch of the British Armed Forces.

It officially formed in 1920, shortly after the establishment of the Royal Air Force in April 1918.

The primary role of the RAF Band is to provide musical support for the RAF’s official functions and events.

This includes playing at ceremonial occasions, such as military parades, state visits, and the changing of the guard at royal palaces.

They also perform at graduations, award ceremonies, and various other RAF-related events.

The RAF Band is known for its versatility and musical diversity.

Over the years, the role of the RAF Band has evolved to meet the changing needs and expectations of the RAF and the broader public.

ALSO READ: