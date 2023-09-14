A WOMAN in her 70s is in a serious condition at hospital this evening after being repeatedly stabbed, allegedly by her partner.

The unnamed victim received around half a dozen stab wounds during a frenzied attack at around noon on Thursday and is being treated at the Hospital Costa del Sol.

The latest case of gender-based violence occurred within the Altos de Salamanca urbanisation on Marbella’s Golden Mile, where homes often sell for upwards of €1million.

The 112 emergency hotline received a report that a resident had a fairly deep cut on her arm but claimed to not know how she got it, reports Diario Sur.

Policia Nacional and paramedics rushed to the scene to discover she had been the victim of a brutal attack.

Investigators found around six stab wounds on the woman and immediately suspected she was a victim of domestic violence.

Her partner, who was at the scene of the incident, was arrested.

It comes as Andalucia has seen a spate of shocking domestic violence killings in recent months.

A total of 16 women have been murdered by their partners or ex partners in the region this year, which accounts for over one third of all domestic violence deaths in Spain.

The latest victim, aged 37, was found dead with several stab wounds in her flat in Granada after her partner took his own life by jumping from the window on Sunday.