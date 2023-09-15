AS every September, the prestigious Larios Catwalk Malaga Fashion Week returns to Malaga to establish itself as a reference event in the world of fashion and culture in the city.

The event, which promotes creativity, collaboration, and innovation, will kick start this evening, September Friday 15, at 8.30pm on Marques de Larios Street and will run over two days.

Beyond serving as a platform for local designer creativity and talent, this annual gathering is crucial for propelling Malaga’s fashion industry onto the national and international stage, firmly establishing the city as a fashion hub.

Calle Larios, Malaga city.

Recognised as Europe’s lengthiest catwalk since its inception in 2011, measuring 350 meters in length, the popular fashion event draws more than 100 media outlets, designers, stylists, and models from Andalucia, Spain and abroad, who showcase their creations on its distinctive blue carpet.

Held in the heart of the city’s historic centre, Marques de Larios Street, Larios Catwalk Malaga Fashion Week is not only a driver of tourism but also a boost to the entire Malaga economy, thanks to the multiplier effect its shows have on sectors such as hospitality, commerce, transportation, and more.

The image of Larios Catwalk Malaga Fashion Week has been associated with Malaga’s nomination for the title of ‘European Best Destination 2019’ and is showcased at the FITUR Tourism Fair as one of the city’s most prominent events.

