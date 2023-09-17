IT doesn’t take much to entice visitors up to the emblematic mountain village of Gaucin for a day trip.

But now the classic pueblo blanco is offering an even better reason to ascend its spectacular access roads.

For three days, this weekend (Sept 22 – 24), the Serrania de Ronda village is coming alive to a full menu of good food, drinks and live music.

Its first Encuentro Gastronómico will be showing off its unique local food scene at its very best.

Set around a brand-new tapas route that winds around the pretty white village, special dishes will be on offer in many of its award-winning restaurants.

There will also be cookery demonstrations, the opportunity to sample locally-produced wines, beers and spirits – and all accompanied by an exciting line-up of live music.

Whether you want to visit for lunch or dinner, the bars and restaurants will be open from 12 noon to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm with the tastings and entertainment in the plaza following the same schedule.

Just a short 30-minute drive from the beautiful beaches of the Costa del Sol, and 45 minutes from the Campo de Gibraltar, it is an easy place to get to.

“Gaucin’s unique location has led to the development of a diverse gastronomy offering, a fusion of Andalucian and International flavours which will be represented throughout the weekend,” a spokesperson told the Olive Press.

Jointly organised by the town hall’s tourism and culture departments, 11 of the village’s bars and restaurants will take part in the event.

The food:

There will be a traditional Tapas Route with all the bars offering a unique tapa for just €2,50 and simply by sampling five tapas in different bars participants will be able to enter the prize draw with prizes valuing 225€. In addition, the award-winning restaurants will be offering a special dish, each their unique version of Iberian pork presented with seasonal accompaniments. Just by sampling one of these dishes there will be the chance of entering a draw with prizes valued at 325€.

The drink:

In addition to the wonderful food, there will be a chance to sample locally produced wine, gin and beer in the main square, the centre of the weekend’s activities. Pop up bars from local producers Gaugin, Bodegas Cezar and Cerveza La Catarina will provide a bar service all weekend.

The entertainment:

Gaucin-born chef Luis Carlos Rodriguez will be demonstrating his incredible style of fusion cookery in the Plaza at 7pm on Saturday night. He will create four different tapas based on locally-produced morcilla (black pudding) and each with his own special twist.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Coldplay tribute band on Friday night at 11pm and by Radio Petrarca at the same time on Saturday night.

Gifts to take away:

Bottles of locally-produced beers, gin and wines will be on sale in the Plaza to take home to enjoy at home or to gift to your loved ones.

Accommodation:

Why not make a weekend of it? Gaucin offers a range of accommodation from hotels and hostals to charming rural houses and apartments. The beautiful boutique hotel La Fructuosa in the centre of the village makes an ideal place to stay. Alternatively just 10-minute drive away is the newly opened Hotel Karma La Herriza. In addition, the Breñaverde and Moncada hostals provide affordable rooms just walking distance away.

For more accommodation options you can visit Gaucin’s tourism website

https://www.visitgaucin.com/en/where-to-stay/

For more information about the event:

https://www.visitgaucin.com/en/2023/08/24/encuentro-gastronomico-2/

https://www.facebook.com/VisitGaucin/

Instagram @visitgaucin