A FAULTY phone charger is feared to have sparked an inferno at a care home in Palma.

More than 150 staff and residents had to be evacuated when a blaze erupted at the Fontsana home on Avenida Joan Miro at around 8pm on Tuesday.

Around 100 emergency service workers raced to the scene following reports of a fire on the second floor, with a total of eight rooms said to have been affected.

Emergency service workers work on relocating those affected. Image: IMAS

Thankfully, the fire was extinguished by around 9pm.

Six people were hospitalised, including three residents and two members of staff who attempted to control the flames with fire extinguishers.

The cause of the fire is officially still unknown but initial investigations point to a dodgy phone charger.

