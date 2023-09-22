AN E-SCOOTER user has mowed down a nine-year-old child in Gibraltar giving the victim a serious head injury and broken arm just days after the conviction of two scooter-riders for drink-driving.

Police are investigating the accident after the e-scooter rider was allegedly riding the wrong way up Willis’s Road, national broadcaster GBC reported.

The scooter hit the child at around nine in the morning on Thursday, giving them a knee injury along with the head trauma and broken arm, reports suggest.

It follows two trials in the last week when police stopped scooter riders that were over the legal alcohol limit.

A court ordered the first offender, William Parker, 37, a South District resident pay a total of £1,000 in fines.

The high fine for the drink driving itself, carrying a passenger and not wearing a helmet made him the first ever drink driving e-scooter user.

Police spotted Parker riding along Rosia Road on the rented e-scooter with a passenger.

Officers stopped them and got Parker to do an alcohol test.

He blew 56ug both on the street and at the station, over 20ug above the limit.

Police caught a second man, Daniel Chandley, 27, of Bayside Road at 9pm on National Day swerving from side to side while he was carrying a passenger.

He blew at nearly three times the alcohol limit, forcing a court to disqualify him from driving for 20 months and fine him £350.

Gibraltar’s government passed landmark legislation this year to force e-scooter riders to abide to road traffic rules.

