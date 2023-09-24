3 bedroom Flat for sale in Donostia-San Sebastian - € 985,000

Donostia-San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa 3 beds 2 baths € 985,000

Areizaga Real Estate exclusive property. Ensanche area, a step away from the Boulevard, Zurriola beach and Parte Vieja. The house: of 127.02 m2 useful and 19.75 m2 of terrace; Its distribution is: hall, a complete bathroom in the corridor, laundry-storage room, *exterior with access to a beautiful terrace: living-dining room of 29.5 m2 and kitchen-dining room of 13.64 m2. * 2 double bedrooms of 15.24 and 8.94 m2, with a bright patio. * 1 16.67 m2 bedroom facing the block patio, with dressing room and full bathroom with shower. Characteristics: the house is in good condition. It was reformed a… See full property details