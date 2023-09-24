SOME 14 vehicles were burnt to a crisp last night in the city of Marbella, as the result of a fire that fortunately left no injuries.

The blaze broke out in an outdoor garage at around 3.30am in Rio Danubio street in Nueva Andalucia, according to Spanish press reports.

Local police and firefighters rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised via a call to the 112 emergency number.

The cause of the fire was unknown on Sunday, but it reportedly destroyed 14 of the cars in the garage as well as a hedge by the adjacent building.

The blaze did not affect any property.

An unconfirmed video of the aftermath shared by the Marbella Se Queja Instagram page showed that the surviving vehicles and some of those damaged by the fire had Lithuanian licence plates.

